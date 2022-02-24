Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $28.16, but opened at $27.25. Fresh Del Monte Produce shares last traded at $25.93, with a volume of 412 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Charles Jr. Beard bought 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,944.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 16,451 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $454,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDP. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,337,000 after acquiring an additional 178,903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,247,000 after acquiring an additional 40,565 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,885 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,069,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,177,000 after acquiring an additional 43,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

