Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 1,719.60% and a net margin of 71.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.99.

In related news, Chairman John G. Stratton acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 20,677.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 16,542 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FYBR. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

