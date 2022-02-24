FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,549,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,184 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 4.21% of FTC Solar worth $27,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTCI shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

FTCI opened at $3.52 on Thursday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65.

In other news, Director David Springer sold 150,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ali Mortazavi sold 42,893 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $174,145.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 462,868 shares of company stock worth $2,413,933.

FTC Solar Profile (Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.