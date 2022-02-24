FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $676.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. FTI Consulting updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.400-$7.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.40-7.20 EPS.

Shares of FCN stock traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.68. The company had a trading volume of 9,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,931. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.59. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $109.37 and a 52-week high of $157.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

