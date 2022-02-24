Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 1,844 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $73.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.17 and a 200 day moving average of $78.95. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $73.53 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

