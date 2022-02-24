Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KLA by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,772,616,000 after acquiring an additional 105,582 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in KLA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,505,000 after buying an additional 228,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in KLA by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after buying an additional 516,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,729,000 after buying an additional 42,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in KLA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,056,000 after buying an additional 218,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $343.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $273.24 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $398.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.67. The firm has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.00.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

