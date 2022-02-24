Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,698,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of KO opened at $61.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $266.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $62.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.08.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,582 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,155 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

