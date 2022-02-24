Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 815 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $343.78 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $273.24 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $398.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

