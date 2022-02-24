Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 222,159 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 25,546 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 29.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $69,299,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 44.2% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $591,818,000 after buying an additional 223,003 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,237,606 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $353,119,000 after buying an additional 375,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.11. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Argus lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.95.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

