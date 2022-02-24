Fulton Bank N.A. Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $452.68 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.06 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $503.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.75.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

