Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 815 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTV. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 84.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 171.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $133.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $127.63 and a 1-year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $938,513.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

