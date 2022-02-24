Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Shares Down 1.4%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.69. 106,242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 178,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fury Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.20 price objective on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $86.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.15.
Fury Gold Mines Company Profile (NASDAQ:FURY)
Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
