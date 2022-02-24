FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note issued on Monday, February 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.06. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.76. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $31.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

