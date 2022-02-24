GameCredits Price Hits $0.0893 on Top Exchanges (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $16.22 million and $257,638.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0893 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.19 or 0.00271428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014971 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001187 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000562 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001799 BTC.

About GameCredits

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,682,462 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

