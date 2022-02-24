GameSquare Esports (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Shares Down 2.5%

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) dropped 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 205,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 79,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Separately, started coverage on GameSquare Esports in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$0.60 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20.

GameSquare Esports Inc operates as a gaming and esports company in Canada. The company bridges the gap between global brands and the large gaming and esports communities. It also provides consulting, influencer marketing and promotion, broadcast talent management, and other services. In addition, the company intends to acquire assets and entities serving the gaming and esports markets.

