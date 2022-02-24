GB Group (LON:GBG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $544.00

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 544 ($7.40) and last traded at GBX 556.50 ($7.57), with a volume of 37288 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 571 ($7.77).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.62) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.92) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.92) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.87) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.60) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,007.50 ($13.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 43.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 664.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 788.51.

In related news, insider David A. Rasche acquired 4,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.75) per share, for a total transaction of £29,726.82 ($40,428.15). Also, insider David A. Rasche acquired 8,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 615 ($8.36) per share, for a total transaction of £49,550.55 ($67,388.21). Insiders purchased 24,591 shares of company stock worth $17,701,869 over the last quarter.

GB Group Company Profile (LON:GBG)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

