Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.64

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.64 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 15.15 ($0.21). Gemfields Group shares last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.20), with a volume of 208,894 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 23 ($0.31) price objective on shares of Gemfields Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The stock has a market cap of £169.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 12.64.

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through seven segments: Zambia, Mozambique, Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), Steel Making Materials, Corporate, Faberge, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, as well as online; and traded auction activity.

