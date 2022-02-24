Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.40). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gemini Therapeutics.

GMTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Gemini Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

NASDAQ:GMTX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.42. 3,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,344. The company has a current ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gemini Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,905,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 116,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,512,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after buying an additional 907,173 shares during the period. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,086,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after buying an additional 234,444 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 421.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after buying an additional 1,016,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

