Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gencor Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

GENC stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. Gencor Industries has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.39 million, a PE ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.43.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.85). Gencor Industries had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $865,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 42,880 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 192,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 31,951 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 43.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. 41.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gencor Industries (Get Rating)

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

