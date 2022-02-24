General Motors (NYSE:GM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $46.92

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.92 and last traded at $47.15, with a volume of 504181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.27. The stock has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,975 shares of company stock worth $2,626,943. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

