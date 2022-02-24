Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) CTO Neil Boehm Sells 15,993 Shares of Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) CTO Neil Boehm sold 15,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $485,547.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

GNTX opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.52 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,586,000 after buying an additional 3,856,036 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Gentex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,594,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,461,000 after buying an additional 57,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gentex by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,433,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,871,000 after buying an additional 304,251 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Gentex by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,159,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,199,000 after buying an additional 126,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Gentex by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,896,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $162,022,000 after buying an additional 137,538 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

