Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,399 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.65% of Clearwater Paper worth $10,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 5.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 6.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 50.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $482.48 million, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.20. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLW shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Clearwater Paper news, CFO Michael John Murphy purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $28,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

