Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Sterling Construction worth $11,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,364,000 after purchasing an additional 40,877 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 374.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 284,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 26,193 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $139,933.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Sterling Construction stock opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.31. The firm has a market cap of $797.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $32.14.

Sterling Construction Profile (Get Rating)

Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.