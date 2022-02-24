Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 126,414 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,105,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 126,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $11,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RIGL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $54,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $60,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RIGL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $386.47 million, a PE ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.89. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $4.62.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

