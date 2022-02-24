Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 4,733 Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.77% of RCI Hospitality worth $10,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RICK. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 393.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 64,247 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 6,086.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 35,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,013,000 after purchasing an additional 18,805 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $947,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at about $851,000. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti upped their price target on RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet raised RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on RCI Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

RICK stock opened at $61.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.06. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.33 and a fifty-two week high of $94.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $586.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.99.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.73%.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

