Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $784.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

GIL stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,248,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,660. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

GIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

