Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives $77.20 Average PT from Analysts

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.20.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,165,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,144 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,099,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,315 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,739,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,123,000 after purchasing an additional 440,695 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,845,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,005,114. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.35 and its 200 day moving average is $69.07. The company has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.