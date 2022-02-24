Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.24

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.24 and last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 2487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $595.30 million, a PE ratio of 83.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Glatfelter had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 0.64%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 350.02%.

In other Glatfelter news, CEO Dante C. Parrini acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $134,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Glatfelter by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,746,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,310,000 after buying an additional 154,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Glatfelter by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Glatfelter in the second quarter worth $142,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Glatfelter by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,592,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,471,000 after purchasing an additional 27,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Glatfelter by 6.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 548,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 33,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Company Profile (NYSE:GLT)

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

