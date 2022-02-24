GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,680 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 1,680 ($22.85) target price by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GSK. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,630 ($22.17) to GBX 1,700 ($23.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.40) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,710 ($23.26) to GBX 1,740 ($23.66) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($27.20) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($22.78) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,657.29 ($22.54).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,573 ($21.39) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,620.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,529.61. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,737 ($23.62).

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.90), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($745,136.81).

About GlaxoSmithKline (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.