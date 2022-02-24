Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) will announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.25. Global Medical REIT also posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Medical REIT.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 160.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 46,829 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,863,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,332,000 after acquiring an additional 84,517 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.68. 388,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $18.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.67 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 546.70%.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

