Global X Education ETF (NYSEARCA:EDUT) Shares Down 1.2%

Global X Education ETF (NYSEARCA:EDUT – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.64. Approximately 301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Education ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Education ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.