Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.860-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.Globant also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.160-$ EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $324.10.

NYSE GLOB opened at $244.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.89. Globant has a 52 week low of $191.92 and a 52 week high of $354.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globant will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth $619,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

