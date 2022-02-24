Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of GOL opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.90. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.70.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,610,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after acquiring an additional 244,542 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 454,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 710,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 690,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 38,911 shares in the last quarter. 2.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.