Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

GFI stock remained flat at $$13.27 during trading on Thursday. 13,954,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,121,758. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $13.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 6.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 8.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 116.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields (Get Rating)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.