Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.
GFI stock remained flat at $$13.27 during trading on Thursday. 13,954,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,121,758. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $13.77.
About Gold Fields (Get Rating)
Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
