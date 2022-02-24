Goldcoin (GLC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.56 Million

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Goldcoin has a market cap of $7.56 million and $49,201.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.90 or 0.00280050 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00016087 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000605 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,883,100 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

