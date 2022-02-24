Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 25,955 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,955 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Harmony Biosciences worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 496.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 276,981 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 1,845.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 141,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 123.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 124,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 245.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 32,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 244.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 33,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $58,539.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $955,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,568 shares of company stock worth $2,107,187. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $36.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.91. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.56 and a beta of 0.56. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $45.89.

About Harmony Biosciences (Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

