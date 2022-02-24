Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 160,953 Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,953 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SID. Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of SID opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.83. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.37%.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

