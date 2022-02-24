Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,572 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 139,107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the third quarter worth $219,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the third quarter worth $273,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the second quarter worth $236,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the first quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 9.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIB opened at $35.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.35. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0661 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.81%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

