Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,720 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Syros Pharmaceuticals worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 891.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 257,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 231,972 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 133,440 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 28,631 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 230.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 388,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 203,909 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on SYRS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

SYRS opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

