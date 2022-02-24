Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,830 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of ChromaDex worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 66.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 4,922.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 115,990.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

CDXC opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $168.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33. ChromaDex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

