Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stake in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) by 329.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,037 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.49% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,705,000 after acquiring an additional 78,469 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 472,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 194,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,010 shares during the period. 51.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RLMD opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $514.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RLMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

