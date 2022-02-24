Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.61% of Sierra Bancorp worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 188,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 49,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,252,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSRR. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.74. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $408.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.86%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

