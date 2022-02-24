Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Good Times Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.13. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $6.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.73.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $33.52 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Covalent Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.