Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $75.87 and last traded at $77.79, with a volume of 630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.10.

The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.10 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GSHD shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 18,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.41, for a total transaction of $2,563,889.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 5,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $724,093.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,138 shares of company stock valued at $6,350,863. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $94,106,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,948,000 after purchasing an additional 555,090 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth $63,713,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,945,000 after purchasing an additional 415,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 306,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,866,000 after purchasing an additional 190,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.50.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

