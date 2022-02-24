Gossamer Bio Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,335 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 641% compared to the average volume of 450 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOSS. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93. The company has a market cap of $692.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

