Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 22 Per Share

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.30) per share on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $8.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON GFTU opened at GBX 1,059 ($14.40) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,163.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,249.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Grafton Group has a 1-year low of GBX 957 ($13.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,425 ($19.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.88.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GFTU shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($21.49) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($22.03) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 1,270 ($17.27) to GBX 1,325 ($18.02) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,361.67 ($18.52).

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.