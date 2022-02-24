Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 9000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The firm has a market cap of C$8.31 million and a PE ratio of -1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07.
About Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM)
Further Reading
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Granada Gold Mine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granada Gold Mine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.