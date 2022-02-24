Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 9000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market cap of C$8.31 million and a PE ratio of -1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07.

About Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM)

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company focuses on the Granada gold mine, which comprises 2 mining leases and 50 mining claims covering an area of 1,474 hectares located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

