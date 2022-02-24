Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Graphic Packaging has a payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Graphic Packaging to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.69. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $21.76.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,728,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after acquiring an additional 282,968 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 891,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 282,842 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 629,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after buying an additional 16,867 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 270,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GPK shares. UBS Group raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.16.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

