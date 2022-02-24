Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

GHL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.38.

GHL stock opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.22. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $325.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 55.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 19,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $360,531.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHL. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

