Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Cowen

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Cowen from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 85.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GH. TheStreet cut Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.70.

NASDAQ GH opened at $59.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.30. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.66. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $169.43.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Guardant Health by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,286,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,317 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,971,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,198,000 after acquiring an additional 818,309 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,016,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,916,000 after acquiring an additional 638,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

